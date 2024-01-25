Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Document Management 101: How to Align Teams & Simplify File Sharing

Feel overwhelmed trying to stay ahead of changes and decisions when countless project documents are all over the place?

Maintaining a centralized document management solution can help you and your teams catch mistakes earlier and ensure the right information is readily available to the right stakeholders – and you can do just that in Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Join our product experts as they dive into all things document management and share more on:

  • The importance of maintaining a document management solution
  • Best practices on how to manage folders, files, permissions and ultimately risk
  • Core capabilities in Autodesk Construction Cloud to manage files across the project lifecycle

The webinar will also feature a live Q&A with the team, so participate live to get your burning questions answered.

Speakers

Audrey Boguchwal

Sr. Group Product Manager, Autodesk

Justin Lipsey

Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk

Marisa Barreda

Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk

64%

of bad project data results from inaccurate, missing or duplicate data

$88.6 Billion

The global cost of avoidable rework from decisions made using bad data

2.6 Million

active construction cloud projects in last 2 years

Trusted By
AECOM
Balfour Beatty
Clayco
Cupertino Electric
Lendlease
Mace
Rosendin Electric
Skanska
Texas A&M Transportation Institute
Walsh Construction logo
