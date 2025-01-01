Manage and track all subcontractor and supplier construction costs in a centralised platform, building a single source of truth, creating transparency and improving cost controls.
Easily create, edit and view supplier contracts and connect them to the main contract. With the contract generator, compile appendices into a single package which can be shared, downloaded and sent for e-signature.
Manage supplier payment applications in one platform. Visualise and track all construction payments against total work to be completed, automatically incorporate approved supplier change orders and easily export payment applications to Excel.
Increase transparency, accountability and control by tracking construction project costs. Match internal costs or supplier invoices to purchase orders and connect them to the construction budget. Assign statuses to communicate how much to pay, to whom and when.
Streamline workflows with suppliers and subcontractors by bringing them into the platform. Control permissions and provide suppliers with access to review contracts, create SOV, respond to RFQs, submit payment applications and view their change orders.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders in an easy-to-adopt, highly configurable solution.