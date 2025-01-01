Send project drawings, models and other documents to another project member or team in a formalised and traceable manner.
Make sure the right information gets in the right hands with formal notices. Transmittals offer you granular control of information with top-down visibility on document activity.
Share collections of documents with other project team members based on users, roles or companies and avoid risks that come along with distributing one-off links to files.
Customise how transmittals are sent. Easily add or remove documents and add a message to recipients to describe contents, purpose and required actions.
With a robust audit trail, you can track the nature of transmittals, including document versioning, recipients and actions taken.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.
Centralised document management solution that acts as a single source of truth across the project lifecycle for all project teams.