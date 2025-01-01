Easily find and collaborate on drawings anywhere, any time, on any device, ensuring teams have access to the information they need at their fingertips. Field teams can quickly view the most up-to-date design files, online or offline.
With the ability to search the text in Sheets, mark favourites, create tags, select version sets and filter and sort, teams can find the information they need, when they need it.
Create a customised sheet order for standardised organisation. Choose to organise disciplines in the order they were uploaded or another customised order, ensuring your teams can quickly find the right drawing.
Quickly publish and distribute sheets to your team with a simple and fast upload process. OCR technology scans, links and labels sheets, optimising them to load instantly on any device. And with automatic syncing to mobile, you can ensure your team has the latest information.
Create, publish and share markups with the entire team for increased collaboration. Communicate details with a shape or text box tool, hyperlink to documents or RFIs directly from the sheet, pin issues, add photos or measure with the calibrating tool and more.
Automatic versioning ensures teams are working off the latest drawings. Auto-hyperlinked sheet callouts enable teams to compare or jump to a different sheet with a single click.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.