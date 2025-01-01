Construction Correspondence Software

Improve collaboration, retain project data and organize project information with centralized project correspondence.
Stop searching your inbox and quickly identify the information you’re looking for with organized correspondence.
Group, sort, filter and search correspondences to easily identify the relevant information, faster.
Easily set permissions on correspondence to ensure the right level of visibility.
Customize who sees what by simply marking the correspondence as private and add in relevant stakeholders.
Create a shared understanding of your construction project through a centralized source of truth. Instantly share, connect and collaborate on project information with the entire team.
Access your files from the field and office. Easily organize, distribute, and share files across different locations from a centralized, connected data environment.
Stay connected with your projects no matter where they are. With data syncing to the app, you can access project data and complete tasks even when offline.
Make better decisions and deliver construction projects on time and under budget with collaborative project & field management software.
Construction correspondence management is a tool used to help streamline communication between industry stakeholders throughout the construction process. It enables project teams to quickly and efficiently manage all their communications, so they can reduce risk, improve collaboration and save time.
Yes, our correspondence tool is available to all customers with Autodesk Build and BIM Collaborate licenses. Through this tool, you can quickly and easily receive centralize all project communication in Autodesk Construction Cloud. Our Correspondence tool also provides users with a detailed history of all project communications ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.
A correspondence management system can be an invaluable asset to any construction project, large or small. It centralizes and organizes all project communication which reduces data loss and ensures all stakeholders have a comprehensive history of project communications.
Yes, Correspondence Tool is designed to seamlessly connect with existing project management tools in Autodesk Construction Cloud. This allows for streamlined communication within your construction team. You can link correspondences to tools like Files, Issues, RFIs, Submittals, Schedules and much more. Plus, you’ll be able to access all of your information in one place, giving you a comprehensive history of your construction communications.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.
Connect decision-makers and construction teams to improve design quality and constructibility from the office to the field.