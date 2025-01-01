Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
construction technology data analytics icon.
BRIDGE

Share information across projects or accounts.

Improve collaboration, reduce rework and better control and manage project information.

Share sheets and files.

With the right permissions, easily select any Sheets or Files to share with another project within the same account, or to a project within a different account.

triangle

Set up automations.

Ensure all teams have the most up-to-date versions by setting up and managing automated sheet sharing.

triangle

Create direct project linking.

Take information sharing to the next level by connecting stakeholders across accounts, providing contact details for collaborators and making disconnecting and removing automations at the end of a project a one-click process.

triangle

See Bridge in action.

