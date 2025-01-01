CONSTRUCTION SOFTWARE FOR SUBCONTRACTORS

The world’s leading subcontractors rely on construction software from Autodesk to help their teams make better decisions, from anywhere on the construction site.
Give your site teams an easy-to-use tool purpose built for their needs.
Push updated design information to everyone in the project and decrease rework.
Use AI to analyse project information to help make decisions that reduce risk.
Simplify drawing management and distribute updated sheets to all your team members digitally. Use mark-up tools to call attention to details on your drawings and share with your team for better collaboration. Built for a mobile experience.
Using Build for document management helps Fredon reduce costs on infrastructure projects.Fredon
Standardising workflows on Autodesk Build helps OMG get started faster.Oahu Metal Glazing
Moving tender management to BuildingConnected improved Bradley’s entire tendering process.Bradley Concrete
Tracking asset statuses helped Atomatic keep suppliers accountable.Atomatic Mechanical
As powerful as it is simple, Autodesk Construction Cloud is the construction software of choice from foundations to finishes, and everyone in between.
Connect all your project information in one place to keep it actionable across the project lifecycle. From design to fabrication, and install to commissioning, Autodesk keeps the most valuable information for you in one place to help your teams work more effectively and make the best decisions.
Modular Power Solutions standardises manufacturing process
MPS uses Autodesk to make its design and construction process repeatable to reduce cost and risk.
Oahu Metal & Glazing experiences 75% time-savings
OMG consolidated construction software to standardise data capture and improve document management.
No, Autodesk Construction Cloud is for contractors of all sizes. Larger contractors can utilise all features of the platform, smaller contractors can use just what they need.
Our software offers a range of features depending on your specific needs. Some of the key capabilities include:
To get started with our software, get in touch with sales to learn more and visit the pricing page for more details. We will guide you through the process and help you choose the best solution for your business needs.
Our subcontractor software is built to optimise and streamline your business processes, from tendering on projects to project completion. It helps you stay organised, improve communication with clients and team members, track progress and costs, manage resources efficiently and ultimately increase profitability.
Our software is designed to cater to a wide range of trades, from electrical and mechanical contractors to concrete and finishing trade contractors. It can also be customised to meet the specific needs of your business and industry.
Yes, our software is designed to integrate seamlessly with other business tools such as accounting software and scheduling software. Autodesk Connect has over 200 pre-built integrations available with business-critical systems. This allows for a more efficient workflow and better data management across different systems.