INTEX Expo 2022

April 06 - 07, 2022

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine, TX

Autodesk Construction Cloud, Booth 310

The INTEX Expo is the largest trade show specifically catering to the wall and ceiling industry showcasing the latest and greatest products, services and solutions to help your company thrive. All market segments are represented from drywall, ceilings and acoustics, lath and metal framing, plaster, EIFS, insulation, software and much more.

In addition to the comprehensive trade show, two leading industry trade associations, the Association of the Wall and Ceiling Industry (AWCI) and the Ceilings and Interior Systems Construction Association (CISCA), co-locate their annual conventions in conjunction with the INTEX Expo. The conventions bring people together from across the industry for a variety of in-depth education sessions and stellar networking receptions. We invite you to join us at our booth to meet Autodesk industry leaders and get some giveaways. We are also sponsoring the wellness lounge; please enjoy a massage on us.