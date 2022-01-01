Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo

OWNER EDITION

The Ultimate Guide to Design and Construction Collaboration

Construction is tough. Collaboration shouldn’t be. In this new guide, 8 construction leaders will walk you through how to work better with specialty contractors, owners, and designers.

Muhammad Khalil Shaiful Bahari

Senior Vice President (Group Technology Office), Boustead Singapore

Dan Doron

VP & General Manager of Fabrication, Intel

Mac Little

Sr. Technical Program Manager (VDC), Rivian

How to work better with every stakeholder

In this guide, industry leaders from Boustead Singapore, Edged, Exyte, Indiana Department of Transportation, Intel, and Rivian shared:

  • Why owners need to get collaboration right (and what they’ll gain if they do)

  • How to best collaborate with designers at every stage of a project

  • How to build stronger connections with general contractors

  • What information needs to be shared with specialty contractors (and what formats work best) Plus, you’ll hear from a designer, general contractor, and specialty contractor on whether or not they agree with the suggestions…

Why is now a good time to address collaboration issues?

Early-stage collaboration beyond a company’s walls is critical to profitability, with poor communication costing the construction industry approximately $17 billion per year.

But most communication takes place within a company’s (virtual) walls, with 2.5 internal collaborators working on documents for every 1 external collaborator.

With all these parties stuck in silos, you can’t afford not to work together better. And as an owner, you have the most riding on whether a project is delivered successfully.

