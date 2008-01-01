Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo

SPECIALTY CONTRACTOR EDITION

The Ultimate Guide to Design and Construction Collaboration

Construction is tough. Collaboration shouldn’t be. In this new guide, 8 construction leaders will walk you through how to work better with specialty contractors, owners, and designers.

Featured experts

Scott Gandy

General Manager NSW, WA, and ACT, Stowe

Niklas Janetzky

Technology Product Manager, Pan-Pacific Mechanical

Timo Kamppuri

Chief Business Officer, SARA Oy

How to work better with every stakeholder

In this guide, industry leaders from ISEC, Inc., Lomans, Pan-Pacific Mechanical, SARA Oy, and Stowe shared:

• Why specialty contractors need to get collaboration right (and what they’ll gain if they do)

• How to best collaborate with designers during a project

• How to build stronger connections with general contractors

• What information needs to be shared with owners (and what formats work best)

Plus, you’ll hear from a designer, general contractor, and owner on whether or not they agree with the suggestions…

Why is now a good time to address collaboration issues?

Early-stage collaboration beyond a company’s walls is critical to profitability, with poor communication costing the construction industry approximately $17 billion per year.

But most communication takes place within a company’s (virtual) walls, with 2.5 internal collaborators working on documents for every 1 external collaborator.

With all these parties stuck in silos, you can’t afford not to work together better. And as a general contractor, you sit at the center of it all, making sure everyone has the information they need.

Ready to collaborate better from design through construction?