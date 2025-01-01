Lindsey Rem

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I’ve been in the industry for 25 years and have been blessed to work in multiple roles at Barton Malow including starting in the field as a PE and PM, implementing our ERP and other technologies, starting our VDC Solutions and our Business Transformation Teams, and leading our Systems/IT Team and our Lean Team. I am currently a member of the Enterprise Leadership Team focusing on bringing value to our customers, team members, and partners through process, technology, and innovation.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? We build amazing and challenging things that benefit the communities we work in. There is nothing like driving by a stadium, school, solar field or auto plant and knowing that you had a part in bringing it to be.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I am most passionate about overcoming labor and safety challenges. Solving these challenges will take the convergence of many different approaches including robotics, AI and other technologies, new contracting methods, and prefabrication and offsite construction.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Be curious and open to new ways of working and stay that way your entire career. Learn to use the technologies we have today really well, and then keep your skills sharp.