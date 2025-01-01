John Coroner

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I’m originally an electrical engineer who has moved into the operations side of the business and helped develop it from its original 6 staff to over 250 now. I love the strategy and operations side of the business, see how we do things differently to deliver more. The digitisation process has thrown up so many new opportunities for our industry which weren’t around a few years ago. I have a really good feeling about the direction of travel for our engineers, and they’ll be able to do so much more than previous generations which wheeled out previous methods.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? Every day and every project is different. Where it is located, the people involved, the clients needs, how we do it all feeds into a big melting pot and when the projects come alive at the end of the process, it gives me a great sense of pride.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? At the moment it’s the potential of digitisation, Lean and AI… it has the opportunity to change radically how we work for the better if used correctly.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Get involved in the construction industry, the variety and opportunity it offers is like no other industry. Get a primary degree and specialise after, no one knows what the rest of their life will hold or what will interest them in the future.