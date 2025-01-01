Dr. Giovanna Brasfield

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. My name is Giovanna Brasfield (Dr. G), CEO and Principal Consultant of Brasfield & Associates, LLC. With over 19 years in construction inclusion, I am an award-winning diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility advocate (DEIA) and community impact leader specializing in strategic inclusivity plan development, compliance reporting, program development, training, and employee resource groups (ERGs). As a consultant, I am honored to work with leaders around the world to implement change to go beyond DEIA talk by taking intentional and actionable steps to create culturally diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces and workspaces.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I love working in the construction industry because it allows me the opportunity to work with organizations to create economic impacts that can significantly transform communities and change individuals’ lives. In my role, I have the opportunity to foster inclusive practices and influence change at all levels within an organization.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I am most passionate about making a lasting impact in the industry by paving the way for others, advocating for change, and removing barriers to success.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? To the next generation preparing for the future of the industry, I advise embracing technology, lean principles, and continuous learning. Stay adaptable, and engaged as innovations like sustainable building practices, compliance in diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, (DEIA), and digital construction tools are transforming the field. Cultivate strong collaboration within teams and communication skills will also be crucial, as construction increasingly involves interdisciplinary and collaborative teamwork.