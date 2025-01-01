Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Champions

Anthony Michael Peleska

  • Chief Information Officer
  • Kraus Anderson
  • Arden Hills, MN

Meet Anthony

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I specialize in the customer experience. I love advancing the organization based on what our customers want and need. It changes the way you work and think about advancing the progress of change.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I love working in the construction industry because you see the change you make. We advance the economy, how people innovate and how people feel from the work we do. I like to say, we build the skylines that people love to see.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I am passionate about change and how we innovate that change. I think that emerging technologies in AI, NLP and Machine Learning are going to change the way we work and I want to be at the forefront of that change.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Think outside the box. Make sure you stay engaged with what is happening in the industry and embrace it. Last, make sure you are continually learning and making yourself a life long learner or the world will pass by you.

About Anthony

Your Superpower Engage and interact with all people

What Motivates You Helping/advancing progress and culture

Tool You Can’t Live Without My cell phone

Best Artist/Song for Work ColdPlay - Parachutes

Jobsite or Office I prefer the office (I can get more accomplished)

